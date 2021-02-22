Mumbai: Maha minister Chhagan Bhujbal tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Chhagan Bhujbal has tested positive for COVID-19.
The minister took to Twitter to inform about his health update.
"My corona test has come positive. Those who came in contact with me in the last two or three days should get themselves tested. My health is good and there is no reason to worry," Bhujbal said in a tweet in Marathi.
He also appealed to people to follow all the norms related to COVID-19 like wearing masks and using sanitisers.
In the last week, three senior ministers including Health minister Rajesh Tope and State Water Resources Minister (Cabinet) Jayant Patil and State for Water Resources Minister Bacchu Kadu had tested positive for COVID-19.
The budget session of the state legislature is scheduled to commence in Mumbai on March 1. As per the sources, the Maharashtra government is likely to present the state budget on March 8.
(With inputs from PTI)