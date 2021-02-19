Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil & NCP leader Eknath Khadse test +ve for Covid

The Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil and NCP leader Eknath Khadse were on Thursday detected Covid-19 positive. Two days ago, Minister of Food and Drug Administration Dr. Rajendra Shingane tested positive for the deadly virus.

Patil, who is the state NCP president, in a tweet said, "I have tested COVID positive. Whilst I am doing fine, I am taking appropriate medical advice and hope to recover soon. I shall be undertaking my duties via video conference. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and self-isolate.’’

Patil is currently home quarantined and under medication.

Patil, who was on NCP Pariwar Samwad Yatra from January 28, had concluded the first round on February 13. Thereafter, he attended series of public functions and meetings in his home Sangli district and later in Mumbai. He celebrated his birthday on February 16 at the party headquarters in south Mumbai in the presence of large party leaders and workers. Patil on Wednesday had chaired his department’s meeting relating to the budget proposals and later attended the cabinet meeting at Sahyadri guest house.

Further, Khadse, who had quit BJP and joined NCP last year, has tested Covid-19 yet again. A few months ago, Khadse was detected Covid-19 positive and recovered.

Khadse on Thursday in a tweet said, "My Covid-19 test came positive. I am in a good health, no worries. I urge everyone who has come in my contact in the last few days to undergo test.’’

Khadse on Wednesday got relief from arrest in connection with the Bhosari land case. The Bombay High Court continued till February 24 interim relief of no coercive action against him in connection with the ED case related to a 2016 land deal in Bhosari, Pune.

In a related development, Khadse’s daughter-in-law and BJP MP from Raver Raksha Khadse was also detected Covid-19 positive and is under medical observation.