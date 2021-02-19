COVID-19 in Mumbai: Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope tests positive for coronavirus

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"My COVID report has come positive. I am doing well and taking advice from doctors. With everyone's blessings, I will be soon back in your service. Those who have come in my contact must take care and get themselves tested if they find symptoms," Tope tweeted in Marathi.

Maharashtra reported 5,427 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Thursday.

As many as 2,543 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 20,81,520 including 19,87,804 recovered cases. The state has 40,858 active cases and the death toll has mounted to 51,669.