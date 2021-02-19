COVID-19: Maharashtra minister Bacchu Kadu tests positive for second time

Maharashtra Minister of State for Water Resources Minister Bacchu Kadu has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. Earlier the minister had tested positive in September 2020.
Kadu, who was elected from Achalpur constituency in Amravati district, said in a tweet, ‘’ I have been tested COVID-19 positive for the second time. I am currently in isolation. Those who came in my contact get themselves tested.’’
On Thursday two senior ministers including health minister Rajesh Tope and State Water Resources Minister (Cabinet) Jayant Patil had tested positive for COVID-19.
The budget session of the state legislature is scheduled to commence in Mumbai on March 1. As per the sources, the Maharashtra government is likely to present the state budget on March 8.
(With inputs from PTI)