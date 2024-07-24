Mumbai: Local Train Services Disrupted On Central Line Due To Technical Snag Between Sion & Matunga; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: A technical snag on the Central Railway line resulted in the disruption of local services on Wednesday morning. According to reports, the issue has affected the local train movement on the Up Fast Line resulting in delay for many commuters in the early hours of the day.

The incident affected the operation of UP local and express trains, including the Howrah - CSMT Express and several suburban services. Prompt action was taken by railway officials upon receiving the alert, with authorities swiftly mobilizing to the site. Sources said that the obstruction was successfully cleared by approximately 8:20 am, allowing traffic to resume on the previously affected section.

Central Railway Official Issues Clarification

According to an update by Senior Divisional Operation Manager (Coaching), Mumbai Division, Central Railway, a bamboo from a construction site fell onto the overhead equipment (OHE) wire between Sion and Matunga stations on the UP TH line, disrupting suburban services.

People Walk On Tracks Due To Delay

Visuals surfaced on the internet show commuters risking their lives and walking on the tracks towards CSMT as the train movement was halted for a long time. Many commuters took it to X and shared updates regarding the issue while others relayed information in the chat section of the M-Indicator App.

Trains Delayed By 15 Minutes: Central Railway

Another update from the Central railway as reported by ANI stated that Central Railway locals are delayed by 15 minutes due to a technical issue between Matunga and Sion stations. A local train in Up direction was stranded for nearly 35 minutes (7.45 am to 8.20 am) on Up fast line due to overhead wire issue. Few trains were diverted on slow line after this which resulted in nearly 15 minutes delay of all local trains.

The incident underscores ongoing challenges in maintaining uninterrupted rail services, particularly during peak hours. Commuters are advised to stay updated on further developments and anticipate residual delays as operations normalize throughout the morning.

Heavy Rain Forecast For The City

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned of the possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places today, accompanied by occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 45-55 kmph. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the weather conditions.

Alert Issued In Several Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and red alerts for several districts in Maharashtra. Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are under orange alert, expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next few days. Meanwhile, Raigad and Ratnagiri have also been placed under a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations, particularly on the 24th of July.