Mumbai: IMD Issues Orange Alert For City, Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Expected

Mumbai: The city is bracing for another day of significant rainfall, as the weather forecast predicts moderate to heavy rain in both the city and suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned of the possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places, accompanied by occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 45-55 kmph. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and red alerts for several districts in Maharashtra. Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are under orange alert, expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next few days. Meanwhile, Raigad and Ratnagiri have also been placed under a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations, particularly on the 24th of July.

In Mumbai, the IMD has issued an orange alert, anticipating heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the city. The warning indicates a very high likelihood of significant rainfall, potentially causing disruptions and requiring preparedness from local authorities and residents.

On Tuesday, July 23, high tides were experienced at 1:29 PM, reaching 4.69 meters, and at 1:30 AM on July 24, reaching 4.07 meters. Mithi River's current water level is recorded at 1.27 meters, which is being closely monitored given the forecasted rainfall.

In the past 24 hours, from 8:00 AM on July 22 to 8:00 AM on July 23, Mumbai received significant rainfall, with the city recording an average of 59 mm, the Eastern Suburbs receiving 51 mm, and the Western Suburbs measuring 43 mm.