Mumbai Weather Forecast For July 20: Heavy Rainfall To Continue On Saturday Adding To Waterlogging & Subsequent Traffic Snarls

Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rainfall To Continue On Saturday Adding To Waterlogging & Subsequent Traffic Snarls

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall is expected to continue to keep Mumbaikars on toes. Traffic snarls are expected with water logging in low lying areas. Trains are expected to run a little behind schedule on the Central line. Rainfall is expected to keep temperatures cool with weather expected to be pleasant through the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa for Saturday, July 20. IMD has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the area.

In south Mumbai, continuous rainfall was observed through the night of Friday. Since early morning Saturday, rainfall has been heavy. continuous heavy rainfall is predicted on Saturday by IMD. In suburbs and Thane district too, rainfall has been continuously heavy and the the entire day is expected to be rainy.

Mumbaikars enjoying the cozy weather are clicking pictures and sharing them on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here's a video from South Mumbai shared by @DrSanjay277. The post said, "It has been raining heavily in South Mumbai since early morning.. It is continuing with the same intensity."

It has been raining heavily in South Mumbai since early morning.. It is continuing with the same intensity.#MumbaiRains #Mumbaiweather #Monsoon2024 #imd pic.twitter.com/94HtMX6svt — Dr.Sanjay MD (@DrSanjay277) July 20, 2024

DRM - Mumbai Central, WR took to X and said, "Due to the waterlogging in the Porbandar - Kanalus Section, Bhavnagar Division Train no. 19003 Dadar -Bhusaval Khandesh Exp of dated 21/07/2024 is cancelled. The inconvenience caused is highly regretted."

Due to the waterlogging in the Porbandar - Kanalus Section, Bhavnagar Division Train no. 19003 Dadar -Bhusaval Khandesh Exp of dated 21/07/2024 is cancelled. The inconvenience caused is highly regretted. — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) July 19, 2024

IMD said, "a low pressure area formed over northwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal off South Odisha coast in the morning (0830 hours IST) of 15th July, 2024. It lay as a well marked low pressure area over central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal in the evening (1730 hours IST) of 18th July, 2024. It moved northwestwards and concentrated into a depression over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts in the morning (0830 hours IST) of today, the 19th July, 2024. Continuing to move further northwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during past 3 hours and lay centered at 1130 hours IST of today, the 19th July, 2024 over the same region near latitude 19.3 °N and longitude 86.1 °E, about 60 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha), 130 km East of Gopalpur (Odisha), 130 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha) and 230 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is likely to move northwestwards and cross Odisha coast near Puri as a depression during early morning hours of tomorrow, the 20th July, 2024. Thereafter, it would move westnorthwestwards across Odisha & Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually during subsequent 24 hours."