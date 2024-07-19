India Weather Forecast For July 19: Red Alert Issued In Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra, & Odisha | REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Rest of July will see heavy rainfall or moderate rainfall in most states in India, with temperatures to remain pleasant. Having said this, water logging and traffic woes will continue to remain inevitable in most states, with the states where rainfall is expected to be extremely heavy, will see a worse aftermath of showers.

On July 19, IMD has issued a red alert in In Saurashtra, Kutch, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, & Odisha. An orange alert has been sounded in Chhattisgarh, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Coastal Karnataka. Yellow alert has been issued in West Rajasthan, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim.

Rainfall likely to increase over northern parts of India and adjoining central India due to likely shift of the monsoon trough towards north of its normal position. West coast, Gujarat state and Rajasthan also likely to experience active monsoon conditions during the same period.

IMD Forecast & Warnings till July 22

IMD said that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning is very likely over the West, Central, East and South Peninsular India during next 5 days.

IMD said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana during July 19-20; South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Gujarat State, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on July 19; Vidarbha, south Chhattisgarh on July 19-20 and south Odisha on July 19.

IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated/some places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during July 19-20; Tamil Nadu on July 19 and Telangana during Till July 21.

IMD said that isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Odisha & Marathwada on July 20; West Madhya Pradesh during July 20-22; East Madhya Pradesh on July 21-22.

IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and North Interior Karnataka during next 5 days; Rayalaseema on July 19, Gangetic West Bengal during July 20-22 and Jharkhand on July 21-22.

IMD said that scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Haryana-ChandigarhDelhi; isolated to scattered rainfall likely over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan during next 5 days; West Rajasthan on July 21-22; Haryana-Chandigarh on till July 22; Uttar Pradesh on July 21-22.

IMD said that isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh on July 21 and Uttarakhand on July 21-22.

As far as North East India is concerned, IMD said that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Northeast India during next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya during July 20-21. Forecast of rainfall for July 23-24.