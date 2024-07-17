India Weather Update For July 17: Heavy Rainfall To Continue In Several States, Red Alert Issued In Kerala

India Weather Update For July 17: IMD Issues Red Alert In Kerala As Heavy Rains Prompt Closure Of Educational Institutions In 8 Districts Of Kerala | Representative image

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in several parts of India, however the July 17 spotlight is on Kerala. The district administrations of eight districts in Kerala including - Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Alappuzha, and Kottayam- have ordered the closure of educational institutions in their respective districts on Wednesday, July 17. The weather department has warned fishermen against going fishing on the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued an Orange alert in- Saurashtra, Kutch, Gujarat, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan Goa, Uttarakhand on July 17. IMD has issued yellow alert in Vidarbha region, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on July 17.

ALERT WARNINGS | IMD

IMD said Moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of southern parts of Saurashtra & Kutch, Konkan & Goa adjoining Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka adjoining SI Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe adjoining extreme north western parts (Nilgiri & Coimbatore districts) of Tamil Nadu - Pudu & Karaikal Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours.

Surface runoff or inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours.

24 hours Outlook for the Flash Flood Risk (FFR) till 1130 IST of 17-07-2024 | IMD

IMD forecast for rainfall in India in the month of July 2014

Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during July 2024 is most likely to be above normal (>106 % of LPA). During July, normal to above normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest, east and southeast peninsular India where below normal rainfall is likely.

Import points to keep in mind in areas where heavy rainfall is expected

1) Localized Flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.

2) Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.

3) Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.

4) Minor damage to kutcha roads.

5) Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.

6) Localized Landslides/Mudslides/landslips/mud slips/land sinks/mud sinks.

7) Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.

8) It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments (for riverine flooding please visit Web page of CWC)