India Weather Update Today: IMD Says Monsoon To Be Active In Peninsular, Central India Over Next 4-5 days

India Weather Update For July 11: IMD Issues Red Alert In Most States In India | REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

As per the India Meteorological department, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 15 & 16. Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe will experience extremely heavy rainfall on July 15. IMD says Monsoon is likely to be active in Peninsular & adjoining central India during next 4-5 days. IMD has said that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning are very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Gujarat state, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Telangana, Rayalaseema; isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days.

East & Northeast India

IMD said Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Northeast India and Gangetic West Bengal and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand during next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on July 15.

Northwest India

IMD said that scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan; isolated to scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and East Rajasthan during next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh on July 15.

Flash flood warnings by IMD

IMD said that moderate flash flood risk is likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods Konkan & Goa & adjoining Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka & adjoining South Interior Karnataka Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours.

Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours. | IMD

IMD said that strong wind or hail may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops. Hail may injure people and cattle at open places. Partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds is likely. Minor damage to kutcha houses, walls and huts is likely in areas where floods and storm are predicted.