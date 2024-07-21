Mumbai Rains: Andheri, Khar, Trombay Subways Closed After Severe Water-Logging Due To Heavy Rainfall; Check Diversions

Mumbai Rains: Andheri, Khar, Trombay Subways Closed After Severe Water-Logging Due To Heavy Rainfall |

Mumbai: Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) issued traffic diversions due to water-logging in various parts of the city because of incessant rains on Sunday. The excessive rains have exposed the shortcomings in the preparations made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), causing people to face challenges in traveling. Traffic, trains, and flights were severely affected due to the heavy rains since Sunday morning. The traffic police have issued guidelines as water-logging has been witnessed in the subways that are used by many commuters on a daily basis.

The Mumbai Traffic Police alerted citizens about the diversions due to the closure of these subways, as water-logging made it impossible for vehicles to pass through. The subways that have been affected are Andheri Subway, Khar Subway, and Maharashtra Nagar subway in Trombay. The MTP tweeted that these subways are closed and will only be open for normal traffic when the water recedes.

The traffic police tweeted, "Due to 2 ft water-logging, Andheri Subway in DN Nagar is closed for vehicular traffic. Southbound traffic is diverted via Gokhale Bridge, while northbound traffic is diverted via Thackeray Bridge."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About the Khar Subway, they said, "Due to 1/1.5 ft water-logging, Khar Subway is closed for vehicular movement. The traffic is diverted via Linking Road." The police tweeted about the subway in Trombay, "Due to 4/4.5 ft water-logging near Maharashtra Nagar subway in Trombay, the subway is closed for vehicular traffic."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The city witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall during the day, resulting in severe water-logging. Many trains and flights were canceled due to the heavy rains, and many flights were diverted due to bad weather. The BMC issued a list of areas that received the highest amount of rainfall today. The BMC data shows that Shahaji Nagar Municipal School (Trombay, Mankhurd) received the highest amount of rainfall until 3 PM today. Trombay received 155.6 mm of rain till the afternoon.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per Rainfall recorded on AWS the highest rainfall from 8 am to 3 pm (7 hours) today, are as follows: (in Millimeters)

- Shahaji Nagar Municipal School (Trombay mankhurd) 155.6

- 'N' Ward Office 151.1

- Nutan Vidyamandir (Mankhurd) 149.6

- Naralwadi Municipal School (Santacruz) 144.4

- Mankhurd Fire Station 140.6

- Ramabai Municipal School (Ghatkopar) 136.6

- Nadkarni Park Municipal School (Wadala) 136.0

- BKC Fire Station 134.0

- Aadarsh Nagar Municipal School (Worli) 129.2

- SWD Workshop Dadar 126.3

- Pratiksha Nagar Municipal School (Oshiwara) 125.4

- Savitribai Phule Municipal School (Worli Naka) 123.6

- Gazdarbandh Pumping Station (Santacruz) 112.6

- Malpa Dongari Municipal School (Andheri) 110.2

- SWM santacruz workshop 110.7