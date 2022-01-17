e-Paper Get App

India reports 2,58,089 new COVID-19 cases, 385 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,209
Mumbai

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Marriage registration service temporarily stopped due to COVID-19 situation

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

17 January 2022 10:09 AM IST

COVID-19: Thane district sees 5,625 new cases, 4 fatalities

17 January 2022 10:09 AM IST

Mumbai: Marriage registration service temporarily stopped due to COVID-19 situation

17 January 2022 10:09 AM IST

Bombay HC will pronounce its order today on Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's anticipatory bail plea in connection with an alleged attempt to murder case

17 January 2022 09:05 AM IST

Wardha illegal abortion case: Accused doctor's husband arrested

17 January 2022 09:05 AM IST

Watch video: Property worth crores gutted in massive fire in Thane's Bhiwandi

