MVA govt challenges Apex Court's decision to put on hold 27% reservation for OBCs in local body elections
Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 01:18 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Bombay HC refuses BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's anticipatory bail plea in attempt to murder case

On the court's request, the prosecution has said that it will continue its earlier statement and not take coercive steps against Nitesh Rane till January 27.
Urvi Mahajani
BJP MLA Nitesh Rane | ANI

Bombay High Court on Monday refused Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's anticipatory bail plea in connection with an alleged attempt to murder case. However, the anticipatory bail of another co-accused Manish Dalvi, was allowed by the High Court.

On the court's request, the prosecution has said that it will continue its earlier statement and not take coercive steps against Nitesh Rane till January 27.

Nitesh Rane's counsel Niteen Pradhan had sought interim relief to permit them to approach.

Rane, earlier on January 4, had filed an anticipatory bail application in the Bombay High Court after the Sindhudurg district court refused his application in the case.

A case has been filed against Nitesh Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, for allegedly assaulting Santosh Parab, a Shiv Sena worker.

On December 18, Parab, a Kankavli resident had filed a police complaint alleging that he was assaulted by Nitesh Rane.

