Mumbai: IIT Bombay PG student jumps off from hostel roof in Powai; suicide note recovered

A 26-year-old postgraduate student from IIT Bombay's allegedly jumped off the terrace of his hostel in Powai in the early hours of Monday morning. He had penned a suicide note on a board in his hostel room stating that nobody should be blamed.

The student, identified as Darshan Malaviya, was allegedly battling depression for a long time and was also receiving treatment for the same. The Powai police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and are investigating further.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 5.15 am on Monday when the hostel's security guard heard a loud thud and rushed to check it. He was shocked to see Malviya, lying in a pool of blood and immediately alerted the hostel management and seniors, who rushed him to the hospital. Malaviya, however, was declared dead, said police.

A preliminary probe has revealed that Malaviya, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, was battling with depression even before getting admission in IIT Bombay and was also seeking counselling from the in-house faculty as well as the external doctors. Malaviya, who stayed in the hostel room on the fourth floor, went up to the terrace of the seven-storied building and jumped off from there, said senior inspector Budhan Sawant of Powai police station.

While police are yet to ascertain the cause of depression and the trigger for the extreme act, Malaviya wrote in his suicide note that nobody is responsible for his actions. Police and the IIT Bombay have informed Malaviya's parents, and no foul play is suspected yet.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 10:49 AM IST