Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

Mumbai: Marriage registration service temporarily stopped due to COVID-19, says BMC

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: Marriage registration service in the city has been temporarily stopped due to the current COVID-19 situation. The service will be restarted soon with the facility of appointment, date and time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told news agency ANI.

The BMC is also exploring the provision of a video KYC option.

"The Marriage Registration service is temporarily stopped by @mybmchealthdept due to the current COVID19 situation in Mumbai The Service will be restarted very soon with the facility of appointment date and time. Going ahead BMC is also exploring the provision of Video KYC option," the BMC had tweeted.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
