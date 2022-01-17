Mumbai: Marriage registration service temporarily stopped due to COVID-19, says BMC

Mumbai: Marriage registration service in the city has been temporarily stopped due to the current COVID-19 situation. The service will be restarted soon with the facility of appointment, date and time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told news agency ANI.

The BMC is also exploring the provision of a video KYC option.

"The Marriage Registration service is temporarily stopped by @mybmchealthdept due to the current COVID19 situation in Mumbai The Service will be restarted very soon with the facility of appointment date and time. Going ahead BMC is also exploring the provision of Video KYC option," the BMC had tweeted.

Maharashtra | Marriage registration service temporarily stopped due to current #COVID19 situation in Mumbai; service will be restarted soon with the facility of appointment, date & time. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is also exploring the provision of a video KYC option: BMC — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 10:07 AM IST