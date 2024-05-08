Mumbai: BEST Celebrates 150 Years With Unique Exhibition At Anik Depot Museum

Representational photo |

Mumbai: As the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) commemorates 150 years since its inception, the city of Mumbai gears up for a special celebration of its beloved transport service. From humble beginnings as the Bombay Tramway Company Limited in 1873 to its evolution into a vital lifeline for millions, BEST has etched its name in the annals of Mumbai's history.

"The inception of BEST dates back to the quaint beginnings of the Bombay Tramway Company Limited in 1873. With the Bombay Tramways Act of 1874, the wheels of progress were set in motion as the city saw its first horsecar tramway embark on its maiden journey on May 9th, 1874. From the modest routes of Coloba-Paydhnoie to Bori Bunder to Pydhonie, the journey of BEST began, slowly but steadily weaving its way into the fabric of Mumbai's identity" said an official of BEST.

"To honor this significant milestone, a unique exhibition is set to take place at the BEST Museum located at Anik Depot in Sion. Starting from May 9th to May 11th, the exhibition promises to offer patrons a nostalgic journey through the 150-year saga of BEST. From miniature displays showcasing its humble origins to highlighting technological advancements that have shaped its trajectory, the exhibition aims to encapsulate the spirit of BEST's journey" he said.

The inauguration of the exhibition will feature esteemed guests, including Bilal Shaikh, Assistant General Manager of Electric Supply at BEST, and Ramesh Madavi, Deputy Chief Manager of Traffic, Planning, and Administration. Their presence underscores the significance of this milestone and pays homage to the tireless efforts of all those who have contributed to BEST's success over the years.

Read Also Mumbai: BEST Bus Fleet Struggles Amidst Surging Demand And Shrinking Numbers

Entrance to the exhibition is free of cost, inviting Mumbaikars from all walks of life to partake in the festivities and reflect on the profound impact of BEST on the city's growth and development.