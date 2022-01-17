Watch video: Property worth crores gutted in massive fire in Thane's Bhiwandi

Thane: Property worth crores gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a closed cloth factory last night in Kazi compound, Bhiwandi. No casualties have been reported yet, news agency ANI stated.

The cause behind the fire is not yet clear; fire brigades reached the spot at earliest.

(This is a developing story)

#Watch: Property worth crores gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a closed cloth factory last night in Kazi compound, Bhiwandi. No casualties reported yet: #ThaneMunicipalCorporation #News #FireBrigade #MumbaiNews #India #Thane pic.twitter.com/iWhNPZiaRx — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 17, 2022

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 09:00 AM IST