Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 09:00 AM IST

Watch video: Property worth crores gutted in massive fire in Thane's Bhiwandi

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Unsplash

Thane: Property worth crores gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a closed cloth factory last night in Kazi compound, Bhiwandi. No casualties have been reported yet, news agency ANI stated.

The cause behind the fire is not yet clear; fire brigades reached the spot at earliest.

(This is a developing story)

