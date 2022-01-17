Veteran leader N. D. Patil passes away at 93 in Kolhapur

Kolhapur: Veteran leader and leader of Peasants & Workers Party (PWP), an ex-cabinet minister and a four-time legislator, Prof Narayan Dnyandeo Patil passed away following a brief illness, party leaders said here on Monday.

He was 93-year-old.

Battling from a recent brain haemorrhage, he breathed his last at a private hospital in Kolhapur early on Monday.

Earlier, the fiery leader - who spent over seven decades in public life - was infected by Covid-19 and had recovered from it despite his advanced age.

He dedicated his life to the cause of farmers, peasants, mill-workers, casual labourers, the deprived and downtrodden in society and served as Maharashtra Member of Legislative Council for four terms, and served as a minister from 1978-1990.

Born in Dhavali (Nagaon) in Sangli district, ND Patil's full name is Narayan Dnyandev Patil. However, he was known throughout Maharashtra as ND Patil.

Born into a farming family, ND obtained his LLB degree from Pune University after completing his MA in Economics.

He held many important posts in Shivaji University and Rayat Shikshan Sanstha in Kolhapur. He had also made his mark in the political arena.

He joined the Peasants and Workers Party in 1948. After that, he was promoted to the post of General Secretary of the party. He was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council for 18 years.

He was also the Minister of State for Co-operation from 1978 to 1980. He had represented Kolhapur in the state assembly. He was the convener of the Democratic Alliance government which came to the state in 1999.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 01:21 PM IST