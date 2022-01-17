COVID-19: Thane district sees 5,625 new cases, 4 fatalities

With the addition of 5,625 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 6,69,080, an official said on Monday.

These cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

With four more patients succumbing to the coronavirus infection, the death toll in the Thane district rose to 11,658. The mortality rate is 1.74 per cent, he added.

In the neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,56,254 while the death toll is 3,342, a local official said.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 41,327 fresh COVID-19 cases, including eight new Omicron infections, and 29 fatalities, the state health department said.

The state had recorded 42,462 cases on Saturday.

The health bulletin said that 40,386 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, raising the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 68,00,900.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 94.3 per cent

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 09:53 AM IST