Mumbai: Latest updates - List of vaccination centres issued by BMC for 45+

COVID-19: Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw lauds BMC and Uddhav Thackeray for their mitigation efforts
List of vaccination centres issued by BMC for 45+
Vaccine will be administered to ones with online booking. Walk-in only for Health Care Workers and Frontline Workers
Thane doctor booked for treating Covid-19 patients without permission from govt
Gadkari gives BJP tutorial in Covid etiquette
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has advised BJP leaders and party cadres to not indulge in politics and publicity gimmicks in the present pandemic but instead, work tirelessly to help the needy. At a virtual interaction with party office bearers from Nagpur, Gadkari said, “Don't do politics. Don’t put up hoardings or flags or publicise your work. If people sense political gimmickry, they won’t appreciate it from the heart. You, as well as the party will automatically get credit for your work. Because of the media, it reaches everyone. Don’t try to publicise the supply of one oxygen concentrator with four party workers. It will create a bad impression about you.”
Maharashtra records less than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases; 60,226 patients discharged in a day
Maharashtra is continuing to see a decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state is showing early signs of plateauing. On Sunday, the state recorded 48,401 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,15,783. Besides, 572 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 75,849.
60,226 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 44,07,818. The recovery rate in the state stands at 86.4%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.
COVID-19: Mumbai reports 2,403 cases on May 9, lowest single-day count since March 30; 32,590 tests conducted
With the addition of 2,403 new COVID-19 cases on May 9, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,74,072. Now, there are 47,416 active cases in the city. This is the lowest single day spike since March 30.
Mumbai reported 68 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday which pushed its fatality count to 13817, data released by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 3,375 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday taking the recovery count to 6,13,418.