Mumbai: Latest updates - List of vaccination centres issued by BMC for 45+

Maharashtra is continuing to see a decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state is showing early signs of plateauing. On Sunday, the state recorded 48,401 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,15,783. Besides, 572 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 75,849.

60,226 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 44,07,818. The recovery rate in the state stands at 86.4%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.