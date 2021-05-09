Mumbai: Woman jumps before train at Vikroli station; Cops book husband, in-laws for suicide

The Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) has booked the husband and in-laws of a 27-year-old woman for allegedly abetting her suicide who jumped before a local train on Friday. Meanwhile, police said that they are investigating the matter and no arrests have been made so far.

Sanjana Shere, a resident of Vikhroli, died by suicide after she jumped in front of speeding train at Vikhroli railway station on Friday. The entire incident was captured in CCTV camera in which Sanjana was seen jumping on the tracks.

On the basis of her father's statement the Kurla GRP booked her husband Harshad Shere, his father Siddharth and mother Sharada under section 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code section.

The GRP has registered a zero FIR and transferred it to Vikhroli police station for further investigation.

In May 2019 Sanjana married Harshad and just three months into the marriage, her husband and in-laws began harassing her, alleged her father in his statement to the police.

As per her father Nitin Darole's statement, her husband and in-laws were harassing Sanjana for allegedly not being able to bear a child and doubted her character. Fed up with harassment his daughter committed suicide, said the complainant. In her last messages to her father, Sanjana had written that the three have destroyed her life.