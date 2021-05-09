Mumbai: Online exams are the way forward, say degree colleges and universities

Considering the current COVID-19 pandemic, degree colleges and universities have resorted to complete online methods of conducting semester examinations. They also believe that online examinations are the way forward, because the pandemic has made it difficult to conduct offline examinations. In addition, use of advanced technology and digital software has made it easier to conduct examinations virtually, complete assessment and declare results faster.

Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate, said, "We had devised an internal examination conducting software in order to conduct college-level internal tests. Now, due to the pandemic, we have enhanced the software to conduct full-fledged semester examinations online. We will continue to use this method in the future, as it is efficient and easily accessible."

Anjan Mehta, a senior teacher of a Borivali college, said, "In online examinations, the assessment is done almost immediately after students submit their answers on the web portal. This saves time, which is otherwise spent in manually checking each and every answer paper, marking every answer written by the student, calculating the total score and then awarding the final marks."

Explaining the technical aspects, Viraj Mahanandani, a software developer and technical specialist, said, "I have been helping degree colleges to enhance proctoring softwares for online examinations. We have recently added a new feature, where students cannot access other websites or browse content while appearing for the examination. Also, the web camera should be kept on at all times for invigilators to keep a check on malpractices."

Till now, degree colleges conducted the last two semester examinations online after the COVID-19 pandemic hit India in March, 2020. Currently, degree colleges, the University of Mumbai (MU) and major universities in Maharashtra are conducting the final-year last semester examinations online due to the second wave.