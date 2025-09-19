SIWS College Row: Junior College Teachers' Union Backs Agitating Staff, Demands Action Against Vice-Principal

Staff of SIWS Junior College, Wadala, protest against vice-principal, demanding her removal | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Junior College Teachers' Union (MJCTU) has intervened in the nine-day-old agitation by the staff of the SIWS College, Wadala, demanding the removal of vice-principal Sheela Krishnan.

In a strongly-worded letter to the Society secretary, MJCTU vice-president S.L. Dixit, objected to the circular issued by him which had warned the agitating staff of strict action if they persisted with the protest. The management did not respond to queries from the FPJ.

Violation of MEPS Act alleged

Dixit pointed out that the "terms of employment conditions of service of all the junior college teachers, are as per Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools (MEPS Act -1977 and MEPS Rules -1981. But .... you have not implemented the said MEPS Act -1977 & MEPS Rules -1981."

Teachers’ grievances

"The junior college teachers of your institution are lodging their protest, in a democratic manner, discharging their duties diligently, but instead of giving them justice, you are bent upon suppressing them, which was not expected of you."

"Teachers, who were performing their duties in your junior college, for a number of years were discontinued by you, inspite of good performance. About 210 students, were failed in XI th Standard, in your junior college only because of the revengeful attitude of Sheela Krishnan. Also, the Vice Principal has prepared wrong 'Sanch Manyatas' (teacher allocations) with the sole intention of making some of the teachers as surplus [for eg. Mr.Suraj Bhosale]. Also, she has been in the habit of preventing teachers, from taking admission to XI th Standard, so that number of students admitted (is reduced) hence the number of divisions will decrease, leading to the decrease in workload, which will ultimately result in surplus teachers," Dixit added.

Union’s demand

He has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the controversial circular, failing which he said action would taken against the general secretary.

