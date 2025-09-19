 SIWS College Row: Junior College Teachers' Union Backs Agitating Staff, Demands Action Against Vice-Principal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSIWS College Row: Junior College Teachers' Union Backs Agitating Staff, Demands Action Against Vice-Principal

SIWS College Row: Junior College Teachers' Union Backs Agitating Staff, Demands Action Against Vice-Principal

The Maharashtra Junior College Teachers' Union (MJCTU) has intervened in the nine-day-old agitation by the staff of the SIWS College, Wadala, demanding the removal of vice-principal Sheela Krishnan.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 06:57 AM IST
article-image
Staff of SIWS Junior College, Wadala, protest against vice-principal, demanding her removal | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Junior College Teachers' Union (MJCTU) has intervened in the nine-day-old agitation by the staff of the SIWS College, Wadala, demanding the removal of vice-principal Sheela Krishnan.

In a strongly-worded letter to the Society secretary, MJCTU vice-president S.L. Dixit, objected to the circular issued by him which had warned the agitating staff of strict action if they persisted with the protest. The management did not respond to queries from the FPJ.

Violation of MEPS Act alleged

Dixit pointed out that the "terms of employment conditions of service of all the junior college teachers, are as per Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools (MEPS Act -1977 and MEPS Rules -1981. But .... you have not implemented the said MEPS Act -1977 & MEPS Rules -1981."

FPJ Shorts
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 19th Sept 2025
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 19th Sept 2025
Mumbai News: BMC Hosts E-Waste Management Exhibition To Promote Recycling Awareness In Curry Road
Mumbai News: BMC Hosts E-Waste Management Exhibition To Promote Recycling Awareness In Curry Road
Mumbai Court Remands Accused In Police Custody Until September 20 For Defacing Meenatai Thackeray Statue
Mumbai Court Remands Accused In Police Custody Until September 20 For Defacing Meenatai Thackeray Statue
IndusInd Bank Scam: EOW Summons Former Deputy CEO And Ex-CFO In ₹1,960 Crore Irregularities Case
IndusInd Bank Scam: EOW Summons Former Deputy CEO And Ex-CFO In ₹1,960 Crore Irregularities Case

Teachers’ grievances

"The junior college teachers of your institution are lodging their protest, in a democratic manner, discharging their duties diligently, but instead of giving them justice, you are bent upon suppressing them, which was not expected of you."

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: SIWS Junior College Staff Protest Against Vice-Principal In Wadala, Alleging Harassment...
article-image

"Teachers, who were performing their duties in your junior college, for a number of years were discontinued by you, inspite of good performance. About 210 students, were failed in XI th Standard, in your junior college only because of the revengeful attitude of Sheela Krishnan. Also, the Vice Principal has prepared wrong 'Sanch Manyatas' (teacher allocations) with the sole intention of making some of the teachers as surplus [for eg. Mr.Suraj Bhosale]. Also, she has been in the habit of preventing teachers, from taking admission to XI th Standard, so that number of students admitted (is reduced) hence the number of divisions will decrease, leading to the decrease in workload, which will ultimately result in surplus teachers," Dixit added.

Union’s demand

He has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the controversial circular, failing which he said action would taken against the general secretary.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Hosts E-Waste Management Exhibition To Promote Recycling Awareness In Curry Road

Mumbai News: BMC Hosts E-Waste Management Exhibition To Promote Recycling Awareness In Curry Road

Mumbai Court Remands Accused In Police Custody Until September 20 For Defacing Meenatai Thackeray...

Mumbai Court Remands Accused In Police Custody Until September 20 For Defacing Meenatai Thackeray...

IndusInd Bank Scam: EOW Summons Former Deputy CEO And Ex-CFO In ₹1,960 Crore Irregularities Case

IndusInd Bank Scam: EOW Summons Former Deputy CEO And Ex-CFO In ₹1,960 Crore Irregularities Case

Malad School Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Report Finds No Evidence Of Sexual Assault On 3-Year-Old...

Malad School Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Report Finds No Evidence Of Sexual Assault On 3-Year-Old...

Mumbai Shocker: Class 7 Student Suffers Spinal Injury After Birthday Bumps At Malad School, Parents...

Mumbai Shocker: Class 7 Student Suffers Spinal Injury After Birthday Bumps At Malad School, Parents...