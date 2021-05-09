Thane: Doctor booked for treating COVID-19 patients without permission from state, local authorities

Thane: The Kulgaon police had booked a physician and surgeon and his daughter for treating Covid-19 patients without permission from the local civic body or state government. The accused doctor prepared a video and made it viral asking people to remove masks and talk with him.

The police said the accused doctor is identified as Dr Umashankar Gupta and his daughter Mahima Gupta. Both are practising at Sheela Clinic, Vangani, Ambarnath, Thane.

The police said the incident took place at 4:30pm on May 6, outside his clinic. "The doctor without wearing a mask gave a speech explaining how he treated a Covid patient and discharged him in one day. The viral video explains how with the help of homeopathic medicines he treated the patient. He didn't have any permission to treat Covid-19 patients, so we registered a case," said Sunil Bansode, 52, health officer, Panchayat Samiti Ambernath, the complainant in the case.

Sandeep Nigade, assistant police inspector, Kulgaon police station of Thane rural police confirmed about a case registered under section 188 and 269 of the Indian penal code and section of the Disaster management act, 2005 and sections of the Epidemic diseases act.

Bharat Sonawane, police sub-inspector, Kulgaon police station said, "We may add a cheating section in the case, as victims who were treated at their hospital approached us. Around five victims approached us who claimed they were treated for Covid-19 and charged an amount by the doctor. We are further investigating and after gathering all evidence will arrest the accused."