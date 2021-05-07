Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat showing early signs of plateauing, decrease in daily COVID-19 cases: Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Jharkhand are showing early signs of plateauing and a decrease in its daily COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are increasing in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland, said Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary (Health).

Ahuja added that there is a high caseload in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana and Bihar.

"There are 12 states with more than 1 lakh active cases. There are 7 states with 50,000 to 1 lakh active cases. There are 17 states with less than 50,000 active cases," the Ministry said.

Speaking about the ongoing vaccination drive, the Ministry said, "12.66 crore people above the age of 45 years have been vaccinated. 1.59 crore healthcare workers, 2.13 crore frontline workers have been vaccinated. And 11.81 lakh people aged 18-44 years have been given the first dose."

India records 4.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in the last 24 hours:

India has recorded 4,14,188 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours -- the highest so far, along with 3,915 fatalities, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,14,91,598, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday morning.

It is the third time after May 1 that India has crossed the four lakh mark. It is the 15th straight day when India recorded more than three lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the last nine days.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,14,91,598 with 36,45,164 active cases and a total of 2,34,083 deaths, so far.