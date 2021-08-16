 "
Mumbai

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 06:48 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai- Latest Updates: Maharashtra administers 6.08 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, August 16

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates on August 16 | Unsplash

16 August 2021 06:48 PM IST

Maharashtra: Children below 18 years of age need to show age proof to enter shopping malls

16 August 2021 06:48 PM IST

Maharashtra administers 6.08 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, August 16 till 6 pm. The state till date has administered 5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

COVID-19: Maharashtra clocks 5 crore vaccination mark
16 August 2021 05:01 PM IST

Supreme Court rejects former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's  petition seeking protection from penal action in money laundering case

16 August 2021 03:51 PM IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar demands caste wise census, accuses Centre of cheating OBC community with new amendment bill

