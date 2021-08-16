Maharashtra: Children below 18 years of age need to show age proof to enter shopping malls
Maharashtra administers 6.08 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, August 16 till 6 pm. The state till date has administered 5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Supreme Court rejects former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's petition seeking protection from penal action in money laundering case
NCP chief Sharad Pawar demands caste wise census, accuses Centre of cheating OBC community with new amendment bill
