COVID-19: Maharashtra clocks 5 crore vaccination mark

With 6.08 lakh COVID-19 vaccines administered on Monday till 6 pm, the total vaccination count in Maharashtra has crossed the 5 crore mark, said Public Health Department ACS Dr Pradeep Vyas.

"Today till 6 pm we have administered 6.08 lakh COVID-19 doses and with this we have crossed 5 crore COVID-19 doses in our State," Dr Pradeep Vyas said.

On Saturday, a record 9.36 lakh people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine across Maharashtra. This was the highest single-day number of vaccinations in the state so far since the immunisation drive began early this year.

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country had surpassed the 55 crore-mark on Monday, the Union health ministry said.

"In record-breaking progress, India administers 55 crore #COVID19 vaccines. Let's strengthen India's fight against Coronavirus. Let's get vaccinated!" Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet on Monday afternoon.

India took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crores. It then took 45 days to cross the 20 crore-mark, 29 days more to reach 30 crores. India took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It surpassed the 54 crore-mark on August 14.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) starting from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched the vaccination drive for all people aged more than 45 from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 06:37 PM IST