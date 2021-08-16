Maharashtra: Children below 18 years need to show age proof to enter shopping malls

Even as the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government had permitted people who had taken both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to enter shopping malls from August 15, children weren't allowed. However, in a revised notification on Monday, the government has allowed children to enter shopping malls but they will have to show a document for their age proof (Aadhar card, PAN card, school or college Identity cards, etc.)

"All shopping malls in the state are allowed to remain open till 10.00 pm on all days, provided all customers/citizens entering in the mall and all employees including managers and housekeeping staff, must have valid final Covid vaccination certificate ofhaving received 2 dose and 14 days must have lapsed since 2nd dose of Covid vaccine. All customers/citizens need to show their final Covid vaccination certificate with photo identity proof at enfy point of the mall," the notification read.

"Since, vaccination for population below 18 years has not yet started, all children below 18 years of age need to show document for their age proof like Aadhar card, Pancard issued by Income Tax deparbnent, valid school or college Identity cards with mention of date of birth, at enty point of the mall," it added.

Meanwhile, all public gardens, playgrounds, chowpatties and beaches in Mumbai will now remain open from 6 am to 10 pm as part of fresh relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Monday.

Earlier, on June 4 this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had allowed these places to open for the public from 5 am to 9 am.

The BMC on Sunday issued fresh guidelines under 'Break the Chain' programme, using powers conferred by the Maharashtra government to decide the timings.

"Public grounds, gardens, beaches and sea fronts to remain open from 6 am to 10 pm," Chahal said on Monday.

All other guidelines issued by the state government on August 11 will be effective till the next order, the BMC said.

Under the modified 'Break the Chain' guidelines issued on August 11, the state government had given powers to local authorities to decide about opening the public gardens, playgrounds and beaches.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 06:57 PM IST