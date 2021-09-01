e-Paper Get App

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 04:47 PM IST

| Image by DARSHAK PANDYA from Pixabay

01 September 2021 04:47 PM IST
HC reserves order on Kangana's plea seeking quashing of defamation proceedings

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on a plea filed by actor Kangana Ranaut seeking quashing of criminal defamation proceedings initiated against her by a metropolitan magistrate's court in the city on a complaint filed by Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Ranaut, through her counsel Rizwan Siddiquee, had challenged the defamation proceedings initiated earlier this year, saying the magistrate's court in suburban Andheri had failed to apply its mind to the case.

01 September 2021 04:47 PM IST
01 September 2021 03:07 PM IST

