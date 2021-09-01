Inspector Anup Dange moves Mumbai Police for arms license citing threat to his life

Mumbai: Police Inspector Anup Dange who had lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday moved an application before the Mumbai Police seeking an arms license, citing threat to his life from Singh and his alleged contact with criminal elements. Dange had previously complained to the ACB that a prime witness involved in the case is being pressurised.

Dange in his application to the police, which is accessed by FPJ, states that in the past he had taken action against several criminals involving the underworld and terrorist organisation operatives. In 2011, when Dange was posted in Antop Hill police station, four persons were booked for trying an attempt on his life. A charge-sheet was also filed in the matter. Considering the threat to his life from criminal elements, on the request of the then police commissioner, Dange was provided a 9mm pistol service weapon.

Dange, who was attached to Gamdevi police station before he was suspended in July 2020, had written a letter raising allegations against Singh to Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary, Home, on February 2 this year. Dange in his letter had alleged that Singh’s aide had demanded Rs 2 crore for revoking his suspension. Dange had even alleged that Singh had tried to protect some people having links with criminals when he was Director-General of the ACB. Singh had categorically denied these allegations. In March this year, Dange was reinstated in the service by the state government and was posted at the South-Region Police Control Room. Last month ACB had initiated an open enquiry following allegations made by Dange.

"We have already seen what happened with Mansukh Hiran. In my case with ACB as well a witness was being pressurised despite it being a discreet enquiry. Considering Singh and his contacts with criminal elements, I have a threat for my life from these persons. The service pistol provided to me is not easily concealable and is a service weapon, hence I request to please grant me an arms license for a private firearm for my self defence since I had to travel outside Mumbai," Dange told FPJ.

On August 02, Dange had written a letter to the ACB stating, "ACB had initiated a discreet enquiry against Singh following my complaint and his statement was recorded on June 15 by the ACB. In my statement, I had disclosed about a prime witness who was aware of the bribery demand. The other accused persons are pressurising this witness and had told him to stay away from Singh's matter. I had also told ACB officials to get a statement of this witness recorded at the earliest. On July 05, over a phone call through his friend, the said witness had informed me that he has been receiving calls from "big people". Later the witness had blocked my number as well."

"After having recorded my statement against Singh at the ACB and submitting evidence against him, a watch is being kept on my movements by unknown persons. In future, if I go missing, or die in an accident or if anything happens to my life, then Singh and other accused persons involved would be responsible for the same," the letter to the ACB had stated.

When contacted, Singh's phone remained switched off and messages sent on his WhatsApp number seeking his response remained undelivered.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 02:19 PM IST