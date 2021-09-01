Arriving from THESE countries? Self-paid RT-PCR test mandatory at Mumbai airport; check out full list of guidelines

In view of new mutations of SARS-COV-2, passengers arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai from the United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, and Zimbabwe shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RTPCR test on arrival, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday. This will come into effect from 00.00 hrs on 3rd September 2021, it added.

The BMC, in the notification, said institutional quarantine mechanism is done away with and the passengers shall be governed by following:

A) All the International Passengers arriving from OR transiting through UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RT-PCR test on arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, with effect from 03.09.2021 at 00.00 hrs.

B) Earlier granted exemption for fully vaccinated passengers and for passengers age above 65 years etc. won’t be applicable from September 3rd.

C) All other passengers (except UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe) who have to exit Mumbai Airport or to take connecting flight shall display their negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 72 hours of the journey and can exit the airport.

D) All passengers shall have to submit their self-declaration form and undertaking to officers deployed at the Mumbai airport and shall be mandatorily subjected to 14 days home quarantine.

Meanwhile, for effective implementation of the above guidelines, requisite arrangement for RT-PCR Test and registration is already made at Mumbai airport by the Airport Operator at Government fixed rates (Rs. 600 per test). The testing capacity has also been augmented to 600 passengers per hour, the BMC said.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 06:23 PM IST