Maharashtra: 11 districts report high growth in COVID-19 patients

Amid the threat of spread of new COVID-19 variants and possibility of third wave in Maharashtra, 11 districts have high growth in patients against the weekly average of 0.07% while eight districts have high positivity rate against the weekly average of 2.58%. Of the new 44,366 patients reported during August 22 and 31, Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, Solapur and Sangli have 30,888 patients while 13,478 are in the remaining districts.

The public health department in its presentation to the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said Ahmednagar tops with high growth in patients at 0.24% followed by Satara 0.23%, Solapur 0.23%, Sangli 0.20%, Ratnagiri 0.14%, Sindhudurg 0.10%, Pune 0.09%, Beed 0.09%, Raigad 0.08%, Osmanabad 0.08% and Kolhapur 0.07%. On the other hand, 13 districts comprising Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded, Akola, Washim, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara and Gondia have 0% growth in COVID-19 patients.

The list of districts with high positivity rate included Pune 6.15%, Ahmednagar 4.85%, Sangli 4.02%, Satara 3.97%, Osmanabad 3.56%, Sindhudurg 3.18%, Solapur 2.60% and Ratnagiri 2.59%.

As on August 31, the state has cumulatively administered 5,90,66,902 COVID-19 vaccine doses comprising the first dose of 4,30,69,585 and 1,59,97,317 second dose. As of August 30, 87,36,119 vaccine doses were administered through private hospitals.

As per the government’s move to further strengthen the health infrastructure in the state, there are now 480769 isolation beds excluding ICU, 352459 isolation beds for COVID 19 patients, 128417 isolation beds for suspects, 121311 oxygen beds, 36,511 total ICU beds, 14165 ventilators, 1581391 PPE kits and 2591823 N95 masks.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 06:02 PM IST