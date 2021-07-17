Mumbai: Latest updates - Maharashtra Congress questions ED's 'one-sided' probe against Anil Deshmukh

A day after the ED attached properties worth Rs 4.21 crore belonging to ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's family, the state Congress on Saturday slammed the move, terming it as a 'one-sided probe' and part of vendetta unleashed by the BJP at the Centre to target the Maha Vikas Aghadi and other opposition governments.

Questioning the ED's motives, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant asked why the agency has not yet arrested the bar owners who allegedly paid the bribe to Deshmukh, as claimed in a letter penned by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.