Mumbai: Latest updates - Maharashtra Congress questions ED's 'one-sided' probe against Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Congress questions ED's 'one-sided' probe against Anil Deshmukh
A day after the ED attached properties worth Rs 4.21 crore belonging to ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's family, the state Congress on Saturday slammed the move, terming it as a 'one-sided probe' and part of vendetta unleashed by the BJP at the Centre to target the Maha Vikas Aghadi and other opposition governments.
Questioning the ED's motives, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant asked why the agency has not yet arrested the bar owners who allegedly paid the bribe to Deshmukh, as claimed in a letter penned by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.
Bombay HC asks Centre about manner, method of COVID-19 vaccine allocation to states
The Bombay High Court on Saturday directed the Central government to file an affidavit detailing the manner and methods of allocating COVID-19 vaccines to states.
A division bench of Chief justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni passed this direction while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Yogeeta Vanzara, a city resident, who raised concerns over issues faced by the public in obtaining COVID-19 vaccination appointments through the CoWin portal.
Mumbai: Model who accused T-Series' Bhushan Kumar of rape booked for extortion bid with local political leader
