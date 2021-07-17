NCP chief Sharad Pawar submits letter to PM Modi on amendments in Banking Regulation Act, highlights 3 inconsistencies

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday met PM Modi with regard to amendments to the Banking Regulation Act and a slew of problems faced by the co-operative sector especially due to demonetization and Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Earlier this month, a minister had said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar will soon meet prime minister Narendra Modi, expressing concerns over the amendments to the Banking Regulation Act reiterating that it was necessary to preserve the ‘Co-operative’ character of co-operative banks having a legacy of more than 100 years.

The NCP chief submitted a six-paged letter to the PM's office regarding the Banking Regulation Act and the issues faced the co-operative sector. Mr Pawar has pointed down three inconsistencies and the resulting legal inefficacy of normative provisions of the Act that are in conflict most specifically with the 97th Constitutional Amendment, State Co-operative Societies Acts and with the Co-operative Principles.

Here's a look at the points highlighted by NCP chief Sharad Pawar:

1. Conflict with constitutional amendment:

The NCP chief made PM Modi aware of 97th Constitutional amendment saying that the word "co-operative society" in Article 19 (1)(c) of Part III of the Constitution is added, whereby all citizens shall have the right to form a Co-operative society. Further, the Article 43 B (being a directive principle of state policy, provides for autonomy of co-operative societies) is inserted in Part IV of the Constitution which says, "The State shall endeavor to promote voluntary formation, autonomous functioning. democratic control and professional management of co-operative societies". This was done with a view to encourage the co-operative movement, enhance public faith in Co operatives and ensure people's participation in the economic development of the country.

Further, the terms incorporation, regulation and winding up of Co operative societies, were preserved as State subjects under Entry 32 of List II of the VII schedule of the Constitution of India.

Citing the judgment of a Constitution Bench of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in Pandurang Ganapati Chaugule v. Vishwasrao Patil Murgud Sahakari Bank Ltd. Mr Pawar said it is prima facie clear that the Amended Act deals with matter pertaining to incorporation, regulation and winding up in addition to matters relating to "Banking, which are exclusive domain for State Legislation. Therefore I reiterate the fact that various impugned sections that have been introduced to amend section 56 of the B.R.Act, are beyond the legislative competence of the Parliament and therefore void under Article 123(3) of the Constitution of India.