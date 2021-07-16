NCP downplays Maharashtra Cong chief Nana Patole’s veiled attack

Mumbai: NCP MP Praful Patel on Friday said party chief Sharad Pawar is a guide of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government which runs on his guidance. Patel said NCP does not give importance to state Congress chief Nana Patole's statements including going solo and clarified that the party gives importance to what Congress party in charge of Maharashtra HK Patil says.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also said Patole's statement will not have any impact on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government saying that they have been in communication with senior ministers and Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan.

‘’The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance is being guided by Sharad Pawar and will continue to be so, and it isn't proper to react to what other people (without naming Patole) say every day. Pawar is the creator of the MVA, comprising the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is being guided by him,’’ said Patel.

Meanwhile, Patole has left for Delhi where he is expected to meet senior leaders to argue his case.

Statements by Patel and Pawar came days after Patole’s ‘’under watch’’ charge against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and DCM Ajit Pawar. Despite reprimanded by the high command, Patole is targeting NCP and Shiv Sena, reiterating his announcement of Congress fighting upcoming elections independently in the state. Patole had launched a veiled attack on the NCP in the context of a past state assembly election and said that his party had been cheated in 2014 and is now preparing for the 2024 general elections keeping that in mind.

Meanwhile, Patel said that NCP will take up a range of issues during the upcoming monsoon session of the parliament. "Inflation and hike in fuel prices will feature predominantly. Apart from this, farmers' issues will also be taken up, and all eyes will be on the stance taken by the Centre in these matters."

When asked about poll strategist Prashant Kishore meeting Congress leaders, the NCP leader said Kishore works as a consultant and he can work with anyone and meet whoever he wants to. However, one man cannot change the direction of politics, he added.