Maratha Protest: BMC Garden Dept To Reinstate Traffic Islands, Dividers In SoBo Damaged During Agitation

BMC Garden Dept To Reinstate Traffic Islands, Dividers In SoBo Damaged During Agitation

Mumbai: A month after thousands of Marathas across Maharashtra gathered in and around Azad Maidan in south Mumbai demanding reservation, the BMC is gradually reinstating public properties damaged during the protest. Some of major locations damaged during the demonstrations include beautified traffic islands, plants in major road dividers, carpet lawns and other smaller green belts. The works which falls under the civic garden department which will cost public money of at least Rs 10 lakhs.

The BMC's garden department has invited at least four quotations for work such as reinstatement of dividers at Mahapalika Marg (near BMC headquarter near Azad Maidan), DN Road, NS Road bus stop, Amar Jawan Traffic island, LT Road traffic island etc by planting new trees, creating new carpet lawns and replacing damaged tiling.

"Many small plants in the traffic dividers, traffic islands have been damaged during the Maratha protest. Tiles and green carpets at the traffic islands have also been damaged which needs to be replaced. As the rains are still on, the plants can be planted immediately," said an officer from BMC garden department. Each work will cost is estimated at around Rs 3 lakhs, taking total works by garden department due to damage caused by Marathi morcha to Rs 10 lakhs atleast, the officer added.

The protest demanding Maratha reservation started on August 29 at Azad Maidan and went on till September 3, practically bringing south Mumbai on a standstill with thousands of agitators joining across the state. After the protest ended, at least 153 metric tonnes of garbage was collected and the roads were washed with water sprays and machines.

