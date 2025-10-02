 Navi Mumbai Housing Federation Submits 26-Point Charter On Self-Redevelopment Issues
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
Representation Image |

The Navi Mumbai Co-operative Housing Federation has submitted a detailed memorandum to the Self-Redevelopment Authority of Maharashtra, highlighting numerous challenges that housing societies face in executing self-redevelopment projects.

The representation was handed over to Authority Chairman and MLA Pravin Darekar by Federation Director Satish Nikam.

According to the Federation, societies in Navi Mumbai struggle with rigid banking norms, heavy premiums, overlapping approvals, and delays from multiple authorities.

For instance, TDCC Bank requires 100% member consent for loans, which the Federation says should be reduced to 51%, and loan disbursement should be allowed immediately after issuance of the Letter of Intent. The Federation also flagged that the 4% interest subsidy announced by the government in 2019 has not yet been implemented, while the 10% bank guarantee requirement for contractors discourages participation in projects.

The memorandum criticized the continued imposition of transfer charges by CIDCO and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation despite government directives to stop them.

CIDCO’s freehold conversion charges, as well as various fees and premiums imposed on redevelopment projects, were described as excessive.

Rules requiring 40–70% of balance FSI to be shared with CIDCO and NMMC were called “unfair” and an additional burden on societies.

The Federation also highlighted procedural bottlenecks such as unclear processes for plot amalgamation, delays in deemed conveyance and lease deed approvals, and the absence of a single-window clearance system, which leads to prolonged delays.

Other concerns included the misalignment of Navi Mumbai Lease and Development Regulations with UDCPR, lack of clarity on GST exemptions, rigid project completion deadlines for large-scale projects, absence of AAI guidelines on building heights, and the unregulated functioning of Project Management Consultants (PMCs), which often mislead societies or collude with developers.

The Federation urged the creation of a single-window clearance system that includes representatives from all relevant departments, including the Housing Federation, to reduce red tape. It also called on NMMC to make city development plan maps publicly available online to enhance transparency.

“Societies want to undertake redevelopment themselves, but the current policies make the process extremely complicated and financially burdensome,” said Federation Director Satish Nikam, appealing to the Authority to incorporate these recommendations into its upcoming policy framework.

