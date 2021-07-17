NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi - Here's what they discussed

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday met PM Modi with regard to amendments to the Banking Regulation Act and a slew of problems faced by the co-operative sector especially due to demonetization and Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Earlier this month, a minister had said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar will soon meet prime minister Narendra Modi, expressing concerns over the amendments to the Banking Regulation Act reiterating that it was necessary to preserve the ‘Co-operative’ character of co-operative banks having a legacy of more than 100 years.

The meeting between the NCP chief and PM Modi happened days after Pawar clarified that reports of him being the Opposition's candidate for the post of President of India are "absolutely false".

"It is absolutely false that I will be a candidate for the Presidential election. I know what will be the result, given the party (BJP) that has more than 300 MPs. I will not be a candidate for the Presidential election," news agency ANI quoted the senior politician as saying.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday said that reports of Sharad Pawar being a candidate for the presidential election next year are baseless.

Speaking to ANI Malik said that there has been no such talk in the party or with other parties.

"Reports of Sharad Pawar being a presidential-poll candidate are baseless. There are no presidential polls soon. Conditions after polls in 5 states will be reviewed. There has been no such talk in the party or with other parties. News is fabricated," said Nawab Malik.

