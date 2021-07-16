Rajnath briefs AK Antony, Sharad Pawar on Eastern Ladakh border row

New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met Congress leader AK Antony and NCP chief Sharad Pawar and is learnt to have briefed them on the border row with China in eastern Ladakh as well as the current situation in the region, people familiar with the development said.

The former defence ministers were provided with details about India’s military preparedness in the region. The meeting was also attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, they said.

The meeting is seen as an effort by Singh to reach out to the Opposition ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 19. However, there was no official comment about the meeting. Earlier in the day, Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal also met opposition leaders, including Pawar and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Congress has already indicated it will raise the border row with China in the Parliament. While Antony served as India’s defence minister from Oct 2006 to May 2014, Pawar held the post from June 1991 to March 1993.