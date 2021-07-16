NCP chief Sharad Pawar to meet Union defence minister Rajnath Singh today?

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar is expected to meet Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday at 4pm, said sources. Former defense minister and Congress leader AK Antony is also expected to attend the meeting, said a report by web portal.

The meeting comes just before the monsoon session of the Parliament is scheduled to start on July 19. It is being said that Pawar will discuss security issues with Rajnath Singh during the meeting. Other political issues are also expected to be discussed during the visit.

\Meanwhile, NCP leader Praful Patel recently, while speaking to the media in Nagpur, said that the opposition will be taking up inflation, farmers' issues, corona and what is happening on the Chinese border during the current Lok Sabha session that it would take up the issue of defense.

The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 19 and end on August 13. Corona rules will be followed during the rainy season. Those who have not been vaccinated against corona before the onset of the monsoon session are likely to receive the first dose of vaccine.

Pawar had met Singh in December last year to discuss the proposed International Airport at Purandar. Pawar said that he insisted on the need to expedite the work of the airport in the meeting with officials along with Rajnath Singh.

They had also discussed the difficulties faced by 23 villages in Ahmednagar district due to the expansion of the Army's KK Range exercise project. Pawar, who was accompanied by NCP legislator Nilesh Lanke, brought to Singh’s notice that the shooting range expansion will heavily impact the farmers, the local population and it will discourage new investments.