FPJ Legal: Transgenders can move freely within India, no one can ask them to leave Mumbai, says Bombay High Court

A transperson, who came from Mysore in Karnataka to Mumbai in December 2020, to follow her dream to pursue a career in dance and to become a successful choreographer moved the Bombay High Court seeking protection from any coercive action from Mumbai police and Mysore police.

The plea, which was mentioned before the division bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Nizamoodin Jamadar, stated that her parents and in particular her father was not willing to accept that she was a transperson, and that she had psychological issues, and wanted her to marry.

Advocate Vijay Hiremath told the court that her parents had come to the city along with Mysore police and met her at Versova, and submitted, "The Versova police had asked my client to leave Mumbai against their will," Hiremath submitted.

Having heard the submissions, Justice Shinde said, "How can you (Versova police) ask them to leave Mumbai? How can you even think of confining them." At this, additional public prosecutor K V Saste for the Versova Police told the judges that the city police never asked her to leave Mumbai.

"You have to protect them as they are the citizens of our country and can move as per this wish anywhere in India. Don't treat them as criminals," Justice Shinde remarked. During the hearing, Saste told the judges that her parents have filed missing complaint at Lashkar police station at Karanataka.