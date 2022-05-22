Raj Thackeray to undergo hip bone surgery on June 1
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray has said he would undergo a surgery for knee and back problems on June 1, here on Sunday
Raj Thackeray slams Uddhav Thackeray over renaming issue of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon rains
Advertisement
Navi Mumbai: 27-year-old held for murdering friend who bullied him
Mumbai: JVLR flyover repair work completed; opens today
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)