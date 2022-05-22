e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates - Raj Thackeray addresses rally in Pune

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates | File

Mumbai: Latest updates | File

Advertisement
22 May 2022 12:19 PM IST

Raj Thackeray to undergo hip bone surgery on June 1

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray has said he would undergo a surgery for knee and back problems on June 1, here on Sunday

22 May 2022 12:19 PM IST

Raj Thackeray slams Uddhav Thackeray over renaming issue of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar

22 May 2022 12:12 PM IST

Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon rains

ALSO READ

Weather update: Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon rains; watch video Weather update: Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon rains; watch video
Advertisement
22 May 2022 12:12 PM IST

Navi Mumbai: 27-year-old held for murdering friend who bullied him

ALSO READ

Navi Mumbai: 27-year-old held for murdering friend who bullied him Navi Mumbai: 27-year-old held for murdering friend who bullied him
22 May 2022 12:12 PM IST

Mumbai: JVLR flyover repair work completed; opens today

ALSO READ

Mumbai: JVLR flyover repair work completed; opens today Mumbai: JVLR flyover repair work completed; opens today

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement