Aaditya Thackeray, other ministers inaugurate Maharashtra Pavilion at Davos

''Maharashtra has a strong presence at Davos this year and we intend to make it better, at all global platforms, for Maharashtra. A stronger Maharashtra for a stronger India," Thackeray tweeted

Sanjay Jog | Updated on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

ANI
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray along with state ministers Subhash Desai and Nitin Raut inaugurated the Maharashtra Pavilion at Davos, Switzerland, today.

"Maharashtra has a strong presence at Davos this year and we intend to make it better, at all global platforms, for Maharashtra. A stronger Maharashtra for a stronger India," Thackeray tweeted.

