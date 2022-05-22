Aaditya Thackeray, other ministers inaugurate Maharashtra Pavilion at Davos

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray along with state ministers Subhash Desai and Nitin Raut inaugurated the Maharashtra Pavilion at Davos, Switzerland, today.
"Maharashtra has a strong presence at Davos this year and we intend to make it better, at all global platforms, for Maharashtra. A stronger Maharashtra for a stronger India," Thackeray tweeted.
Inauguration of Maharashtra Pavillion at Davos— Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) May 22, 2022
