Mumbai: Relief for commuters as JVLR flyover repair work finishes before time, to open for traffic tomorrow

The renovation work of the flyover was expected to finish on May 24

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 08:22 PM IST

In a relief for commuters in Mumbai, the repair work of Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) flyover has finished before time and shall open for traffic tomorrow, May 22 from 6 am onwards.

The renovation work of the flyover was expected to finish on May 24 however the work has finished two days prior.

The Mumbai traffic police had asked commuters to use alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) appointed contractor was carrying out the repair work on the JVLR flyover. This includes replacing bearings and expanding joints; out of seven joints, four have been fixed and three more are remaining, said an official.

After three consecutive holidays, there was bumper-to-bumper traffic on Tuesday. This will remain for the next few days.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 08:22 PM IST