Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 08:12 AM IST

Representative Image | PTI

Ukraine-Russia crisis: 21 students from Thane, Palghar stranded, says official

Authorities in Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra on Friday said 21 students from the two districts are stranded in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

Mumbai: Andheri woman, her lover and one other planned her husband's murder, held

