Pune: Two COVID-19 Jumbo hospitals to be shut down, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar while speaking at a review meeting in Pune said that two COVID-19 Jumbo hospitals in Pune district will be shut down from Monday, February 28, onwards, as they were not used during the third wave.

"We have decided to close the two COVID-19 Jumbo hospitals in Pune district from 28th February. These medical facilities were not used during the third wave of COVID-19," he was quoted saying by ANI.

While speaking at the same meeting, Pawar also said that the state is so-ordinating with the Centre to ensure the safe return of around 2000 people from Maharashtra stranded in Ukraine.

"Around 1200-2000 people from Maharashtra are stranded in Ukraine. We are working closely with the Centre to bring back everyone safely," he said.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:52 AM IST