COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.53 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 25, has vaccinated 2,56,882 in 8,506 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 26, has inoculated 15,53,73,691 people.

As per the state government data, 4,86,81,675 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,59,77,420 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,85,978 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,06,24,980 received their second dose. 9,00,053 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 35,83,341 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 17,12,597 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,074 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,84,782 of them have got their second dose. 2,96,073 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,213 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,89,035 got their second dose. 3,07,475 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on February 25 in Maharashtra

256882 in 8506 sessions

Cumulative 155373691

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/Fn52wGHKk1 — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) February 26, 2022

Maharashtra on Friday reported 973 new coronavirus cases including 62 Omicron infections, and 12 pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

The state's coronavirus caseload rose to 78,63,623, and death toll reached 1,43,687.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 1,182 new cases and 19 deaths.

Of 62 new Omicron infections, 60 were from Pune city and two from the Pune rural area.

So far, 4,629 Omicron infections have been reported in the state, of which 4,456 patients have recovered.

Until now 9,382 samples have been sent for genome sequencing. Results 8,333 patients were received and 1,049 results were awaited.

There are now 8,668 active COVID-19 cases in the states, lowest since December 25, 2021, when the active case tally stood at 9,102.

Mumbai on Friday recorded 128 new cases, while Pune reported 206 infections. Both the cities did not report any fatality.

Of the eight administrative circles (each circle comprising several districts), the Pune circle recorded 372 new cases, followed by Mumbai (243), Nashik (117), Nagpur (78), Akola (64), Aurangabad (44), Latur (28) and Kolhapur (27).

Of 12 fatalities, Pune and Mumbai circles recorded three fatalities each, Akola two, and Nashik, Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Latur circles one fatality each.

Nagpur region did not record any fatality.

As many as 84,203 coronavirus tests were conducted since previous evening, taking the number of samples tested so far to 7,76,58,977.

At least 2,521 patients were discharged from hospitals or recovered from infection at home in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 77,07,254.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.01 per cent.

Currently 1,47,800 people are in home quarantine and 746 people are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: Total cases 78,63,623, New cases 973, New fatalities 12, Death toll 1,43,687, Total recoveries 77,07,254, Active cases 8,668, New tests: 84,203.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mumbai: MSRDC to conduct repairs on two flyovers on WEH

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:04 AM IST