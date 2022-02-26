Mumbai: MSRDC to conduct repairs on two flyovers on WEH

Traffic woes on the Western Express Highway (WEH) are likely to worsen as the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is expected to conduct repair works for changing the bearings on two flyovers on the highway.

The repair work on the two flyovers - National Park and Dattapada in Borivali, is likely to take place after the monsoon season, this year. Both flyovers are around 22 years old.

The flyovers are crucial bridges in Mumbai connecting western suburbs to the rest of the city. Hundreds of vehicles use these flyovers daily for travelling to and fro. According to an official from MSRDC, "Replacing old bearings and expansion joints of flyover is necessary after certain years to prevent its further damage and improve the maintenance of the structure. It is a standard repair work."

Earlier last week, the MSRDC began repair works on the Sion Junction Flyover Bridge, which is likely to go on for at least three months.

"Due to said work vehicular traffic on the said bridge is needed to be diverted hence following traffic regulation have been made effective from February 5 to April 11 starting on every Saturday 5pm to Monday 6am on a temporary basis," the corporation had said.

ALSO READ Indian Embassy in Kyiv asks Indians in Ukraine to coordinate with govt before moving to border

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:15 AM IST