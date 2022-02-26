Indian Embassy in Kyiv asks Indians in Ukraine to coordinate with govt before moving to border

Kyiv (Ukraine): The Indian Embassy in Ukraine Saturday issued an advisory asking citizens to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Indian officials at the border posts and Embassy.

"The situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the Embassy is working continuously with our Embassies in our neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens. Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior Intimation," it said.

After the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) sent teams to Ukraine’s western borders, the Government of India on Friday focused its efforts on evacuating Indian nationals via flights from Romania and Hungary.

With Ukraine closing its airspace, the government is making arrangements to send Air India flights on Saturday, from Delhi and Mumbai, to Bucharest in Romania and Budapest in Hungary. Sources said operation of these flights is subject to approvals from authorities in Romania and Hungary.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 09:32 AM IST