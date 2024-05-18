Lawrence Wong Gets Rapturous Welcome At His First Public Event As Singapore PM

Lawrence Wong welcomed at his first public event as the Prime Minister of Singapore. Screenshot courtesy: X/@LawrenceWongST |

Singapore’s “4G team” leader Lawrence Wong, who took oath on May 15 as the country’s fourth Prime Minister succeeding Lee Hsien Loong, attended his first public event yesterday as the new head of state, and he was greeted by an absolutely rapturous crowd.

Wong was meeting people at Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, from where he first contested the general elections in 2015, and where has been the Anchor Minister since then.

In an Instagram post accompanying a video of the visit, Wong wrote: “My first event as PM – to meet with residents of @myt_grc! Thank you everyone for your well wishes and support!” The post was also shared on his official Twitter account.

My first event as PM - to meet with residents of Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC! Thank you everyone for your well wishes and support! pic.twitter.com/tXc24w1zXp — Lawrence Wong (@LawrenceWongST) May 17, 2024

The video showed a hugely enthusiastic crowd, waving red and white plastic batons — colours of the Singapore flag — with broad smiles on their faces and frequent shouts of: “Majulah Singapura!” Wong was in the middle of it all, shaking hands with several people at a time.

Then, PM Wong went up to the event dais and said, “Let’s work together to build a better Singapore.” The audience cheered with gusto.

Following his brief address, Wong also posed for photographs with members of the diverse communities that form Singaporean society.

Lawrence Wong on his first day at work as Singapore PM. Photo courtesy: X/@LawrenceWongST |

Lawrence Wong at his first Cabinet meeting as Singapore PM. Photo courtesy: X/@LawrenceWongST |

And so, he wrapped up his first half-week as the new Prime Minister of Singapore. Since taking oath, Wong has shared a few photos on social media, showing himself at work — that includes his first Cabinet meeting as PM and phone calls with other Asian heads of state. He has also shared a video showing his journey from childhood to his public role.

Spoke with 🇲🇾PM @anwaribrahim, 🇮🇩 President-Elect @prabowo & 🇯🇵 @kishida230 over the phone earlier today. They called to congratulate me on my new role & I thank them for their well wishes.



I look forward to working with them to boost bilateral & regional cooperation. pic.twitter.com/rW5VJ9jFR4 — Lawrence Wong (@LawrenceWongST) May 16, 2024

I am Lawrence Wong and here’s a glimpse into my journey.



For the full video - click here: 🔗 https://t.co/8hzukKOhZx pic.twitter.com/NPwy8p2sUY — Lawrence Wong (@LawrenceWongST) May 17, 2024

Born in 1972, Lawrence Wong is the first prime minister from Singapore’s post-independence generation — he highlighted this during the swearing-in ceremony — and the video of his journey through life is also the story of the country that he now leads.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)